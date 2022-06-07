3,010 Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Purchased by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,590 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 695,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,465,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 531,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,936,000 after purchasing an additional 61,813 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.03. 565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.60. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $68.08.

