$31.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) to report $31.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.78 billion and the lowest is $22.04 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $29.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $131.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.02 billion to $156.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $121.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.82 billion to $145.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.62.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,857 shares of company stock worth $13,773,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 127,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,139 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,290,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $110.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

