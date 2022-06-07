$327.65 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) will announce $327.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $326.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $329.00 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $298.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 14.73%. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

NPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE NPO traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.25. 59,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,927. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.37. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $79.80 and a one year high of $117.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average of $103.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

