3,270 Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

IOO opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.