$329.03 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) will announce $329.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $332.90 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $265.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.29.

Shares of OXM traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.80. 225,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,767. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 693.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

