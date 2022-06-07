333,000 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Purchased by Lonestar Capital Management LLC

Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 333,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,000. New Fortress Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

NASDAQ:NFE traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. 11,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $11,655,972.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,759,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,464,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 980,057 shares of company stock valued at $43,183,972 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

