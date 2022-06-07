$388.92 Million in Sales Expected for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) will post sales of $388.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $503.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $327.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas reported sales of $225.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 1,021.20% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.83. 1,163,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,075. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -25.34%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

