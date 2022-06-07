393,872 Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 393,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.24% of Vimeo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -16.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $108.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.32 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. Research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vimeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

