3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,090,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165,726 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in 3M were worth $726,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after acquiring an additional 361,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.81.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

