3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Raised by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $145.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.47 and its 200-day moving average is $158.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.81. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

