$4.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.91 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $16.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $16.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $18.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

FISV traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $100.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,269. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after buying an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after buying an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after buying an additional 820,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

