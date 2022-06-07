$4.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) will report $4.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90 billion. Reinsurance Group of America reported sales of $4.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year sales of $16.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.03 billion to $16.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

NYSE:RGA traded up $2.63 on Monday, reaching $126.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,389. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

