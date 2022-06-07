400,000 Shares in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Acquired by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.70% of Gores Technology Partners II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 253,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,025,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 250,100 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTPB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,603. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

