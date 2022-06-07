$457.22 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) will report $457.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $479.60 million and the lowest is $422.09 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $378.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.25.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.09. The stock had a trading volume of 638,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,818. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $154.31 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

