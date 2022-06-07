$5.86 EPS Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $5.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.07 and the lowest is $5.67. Meritage Homes posted earnings of $4.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $27.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.06 to $29.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $25.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.73 to $31.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTH stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,776. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $75.54 and a 1-year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

