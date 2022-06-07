$5.86 EPS Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) will announce earnings of $5.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.07 and the lowest is $5.67. Meritage Homes posted earnings of $4.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $27.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.06 to $29.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $25.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.73 to $31.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTH stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,776. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $75.54 and a 1-year high of $125.01.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.