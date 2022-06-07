5,627 Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 94,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.00. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

