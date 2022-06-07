565 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 565 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Fortinet by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,960,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortinet by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 284,384 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 1,049.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 306,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,310,000 after purchasing an additional 280,222 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,780,000 after purchasing an additional 269,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,657.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,763,000 after buying an additional 254,349 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.29.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $296.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.84. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.05 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total value of $2,240,980.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,569 shares of company stock worth $3,565,203. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

