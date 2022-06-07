$581.06 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) will post $581.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $582.00 million and the lowest is $580.61 million. DocuSign reported sales of $469.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.70. The company had a trading volume of 113,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,955. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.49 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,788,000 after buying an additional 2,257,867 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.