5,965 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Bought by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 832.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

JKHY traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.78. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

