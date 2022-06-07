6,023 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

NYSE:LVS opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $56.89. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

