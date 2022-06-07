$684.24 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $684.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $688.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $679.70 million. Cimpress reported sales of $641.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92). Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $657.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.70 million.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMPR traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,510. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.54. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $122.30.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

