7,287 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Bought by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

FLO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,465. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

