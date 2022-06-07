8,080 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 190,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,647,000 after buying an additional 32,469 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 15,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,745 shares of company stock valued at $396,692. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $75.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAE. Raymond James reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

