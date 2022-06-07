8,300 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Bought by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of BCE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of BCE by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

BCE stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.80. 49,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.81%.

BCE Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.