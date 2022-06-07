8,300 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Bought by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of BCE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of BCE by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.81%.
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
