Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.92.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 83,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $82,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,911.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 29,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $29,316.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,695 shares of company stock worth $126,121. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.