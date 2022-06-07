Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Stake Lessened by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lowered its holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,197 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $101,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADEX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,358. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.