Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,279 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 2.15% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $73,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,530,000 after acquiring an additional 481,861 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $11,867,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 358,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,626,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 203,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,488,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 709.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 54,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.23. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.22 and a 1-year high of $114.73.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

