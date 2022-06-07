AerCap (NYSE:AER) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AER. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered AerCap from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC decreased their price objective on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.56.

AerCap stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29. AerCap has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,957,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in AerCap by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,121,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,488,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

