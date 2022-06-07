Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.02

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 677852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 26,702 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,665,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,586,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,804,000 after buying an additional 76,434 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 9,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $939,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

