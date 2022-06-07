Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $83.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.23.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $72.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

