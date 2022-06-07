Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Canada from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Air Canada to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.16.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$21.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.32. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.31 and a twelve month high of C$29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.51.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,023.24. Also, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$80,094.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,444.20.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

