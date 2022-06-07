Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $19,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,738. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.48 and its 200-day moving average is $260.72.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.27.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

