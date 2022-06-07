AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.25.

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$517.46 million and a P/E ratio of 8.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$17.24 and a 1-year high of C$47.00.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$313.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.5999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,799,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,050,371.70.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

