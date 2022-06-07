AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.25.
Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$517.46 million and a P/E ratio of 8.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$17.24 and a 1-year high of C$47.00.
In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,799,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,050,371.70.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
