Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.88 million.

Airgain stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. 494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,185. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $109.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Airgain from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In related news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Airgain by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airgain by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Airgain by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.