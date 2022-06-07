Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airspan Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Airspan Networks in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE MIMO opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. Airspan Networks has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $227.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airspan Networks will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airspan Networks news, Director Bandel L. Carano bought 33,000 shares of Airspan Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $87,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,240.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIMO. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Airspan Networks by 323.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Airspan Networks by 13.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

