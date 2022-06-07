Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 938.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.34% of Albemarle worth $94,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,283,000 after acquiring an additional 71,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after purchasing an additional 67,297 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 119,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,028,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 109,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $257.79 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $157.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.15.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

