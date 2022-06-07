Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($1.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the lowest is ($1.95). Albireo Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.90) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.13) to ($3.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.58) to ($1.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.17). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 72.02% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.29) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $30,030.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,875.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,872 shares of company stock worth $61,139. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.