Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 208,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.2% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $51,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,338 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 278.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,937,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.97.

BABA stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.83. 420,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,491,470. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

