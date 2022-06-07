Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 40,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,889,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ALIT shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55.
In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 394,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,451.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alight (NYSE:ALIT)
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
