Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 40,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,889,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALIT shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 394,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,451.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

