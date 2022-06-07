Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,096 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 209,969 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $152,980.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,674,009 shares in the company, valued at $18,581,499.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,690 shares of company stock valued at $554,432.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.93 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

