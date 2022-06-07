ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Market Cap Tops $24,059.97

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $24,059.97 and $2,379.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,386.68 or 0.99956166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001996 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001701 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,147,304 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

