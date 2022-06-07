Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.13.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $5.58 on Friday. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Allbirds’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy O. Brown bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

