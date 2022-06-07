Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.28 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

NASDAQ ALGM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,078. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $221,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.