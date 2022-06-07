Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.28 million.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.29.
NASDAQ ALGM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,078. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30.
In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $221,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
