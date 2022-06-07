AllSafe (ASAFE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.00

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $58,885.16 and $19.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000236 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.