Alpaca Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $43.61 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $43.61 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.05 or 0.01863618 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 152% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00168185 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.09 or 0.00431103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

