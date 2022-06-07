Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Shares Sold by Lonestar Capital Management LLC

Lonestar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 674,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,733 shares during the quarter. Alto Ingredients accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,895,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 774,752 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 980.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 216,569 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,062,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,932,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 301,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 171,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

ALTO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 13,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,879. The company has a market capitalization of $353.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.56 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Kandris bought 12,415 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $50,404.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,063.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 20,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 483,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 44,830 shares of company stock worth $181,610. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

