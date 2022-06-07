Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) were down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 9,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 501,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AMPS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.
Altus Power Company Profile (NYSE:AMPS)
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
