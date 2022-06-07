Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) were down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 9,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 501,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMPS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

