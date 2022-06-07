Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Down 5.3%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.26 and last traded at $56.26. 1,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 326,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average is $65.75. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,984 shares of company stock worth $871,486 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

