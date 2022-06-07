American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

American Assets Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. American Assets Trust has a payout ratio of 140.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,065,777.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.37 per share, with a total value of $340,047.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,009,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,059,709.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 88,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

