American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$154.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.48 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 22,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

